Meghan Markle’s ‘homecoming’ | Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ that King Charles is welcoming Harry's wife back: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton face mounting tension. King Charles is welcoming Harry and Meghan back to Britain. This marks Meghan's first UK visit in nearly 4 years. According to Heat magazine, it doesn’t go well with the future king and his wife.

An insider has told Heat that Kate feels "stressed and conflicted" about the visit. The source says Kate remains forgiving but cannot forget past hurts. Meghan's involvement reportedly complicates things "worlds more" for Kate. She feels more anxious due to the ‘homecoming’, according to the source.

The insider suggests that Kate would be more likely to welcome Harry alone. It is Meghan's presence that allegedly changes the dynamic entirely.

Royal author Tom Sykes claims William has called the reunion a "betrayal". He reportedly believes Harry should remain permanently exiled from Britain. Sykes claims William blames Sussex-related stress for aggravating Catherine's cancer.

“It is an astonishing betrayal of his loyal and dutiful heir who has made clear he never wants to see Harry again, believes he should be exiled (as far away as possible) and has told friends he blames the stress of Harry and Meghan’s betrayal for aggravating Catherine’s cancer,” Sykes wrote on The Royalist Substack.

LiveMint could not independently verify the claims.

A source says William is "totally against" the idea of reconciliation. Kate reportedly cannot ignore her husband's strong feelings on this.

This apparently causes friction between William and his father, Charles. William allegedly feels betrayed that Charles is welcoming Meghan back, according to the Heat source.

“It’s now causing all this friction between him and his father because William feels totally betrayed that the King is welcoming her back. Just hearing Meghan’s name can set William off. So, naturally, that makes Kate worry about him and his stress levels,” the source said.

There are past tensions involving Kate and Meghan, including the 2018 "bridesmaid dress" dispute. Meghan Markle addressed this during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said the clash had been reported the wrong way round.

Harry later wrote in his memoir that Meghan was left in tears. He claimed this resulted from Kate's insistence on changing the dress.

Kate herself was also drawn into a separate, more serious controversy. Author Omid Scobie alleged a royal had questioned Archie's skin colour. Scobie later said this had stemmed from an editing error.

The Royal Family has strenuously denied any accusations of racism. Columnist Amanda Platell questioned how Kate might feel now. According to Platell,

A source insists Kate has not been bad-mouthing Meghan publicly. The source says Kate's inner circle understands her difficult position. Friction between Kate and Meghan reportedly hasn't been forgotten internally.

The insider adds Kate has long played the family's peacemaker role. Staying quiet doesn't mean she hasn't been personally affected, sources claim.

“Kate has always risen above the drama, but just because she’s stayed quiet doesn’t mean she hasn’t been affected by everything that’s happened. There’s been so much hurt for her personally, not to mention Kate’s had a front-row seat to the impact it’s had on William and is still having to this day,’ the source told the publication.

Kate hoped for Harry-William's reconciliation Kate has reportedly witnessed the toll on William throughout this period. Another source says Kate previously hoped for Harry-William's reconciliation. This hope was tied to their mother's upcoming 30th anniversary.

Kate now reportedly fears Meghan's presence will shift the atmosphere. Sources claim this could deepen existing "distrust" within the family.

The insider says Kate hoped for a private talk with Harry. She allegedly wanted to encourage him to apologise to Prince William. This conversation reportedly won't happen now, with Meghan present.

The source claims that Kate intends to keep her feelings under control regardless. However, Meghan's presence will reportedly "completely change the atmosphere", according to the insider.