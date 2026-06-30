Meghan Markle’s ‘homecoming’ | Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ that King Charles is welcoming Harry's wife back: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton face mounting tension. King Charles is welcoming Harry and Meghan back to Britain. This marks Meghan's first UK visit in nearly 4 years. According to Heat magazine, it doesn’t go well with the future king and his wife.

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An insider has told Heat that Kate feels "stressed and conflicted" about the visit. The source says Kate remains forgiving but cannot forget past hurts. Meghan's involvement reportedly complicates things "worlds more" for Kate. She feels more anxious due to the ‘homecoming’, according to the source.

The insider suggests that Kate would be more likely to welcome Harry alone. It is Meghan's presence that allegedly changes the dynamic entirely.

Royal author Tom Sykes claims William has called the reunion a "betrayal". He reportedly believes Harry should remain permanently exiled from Britain. Sykes claims William blames Sussex-related stress for aggravating Catherine's cancer.

“It is an astonishing betrayal of his loyal and dutiful heir who has made clear he never wants to see Harry again, believes he should be exiled (as far away as possible) and has told friends he blames the stress of Harry and Meghan’s betrayal for aggravating Catherine’s cancer,” Sykes wrote on The Royalist Substack.

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LiveMint could not independently verify the claims.

A source says William is "totally against" the idea of reconciliation. Kate reportedly cannot ignore her husband's strong feelings on this.

This apparently causes friction between William and his father, Charles. William allegedly feels betrayed that Charles is welcoming Meghan back, according to the Heat source.

“It’s now causing all this friction between him and his father because William feels totally betrayed that the King is welcoming her back. Just hearing Meghan’s name can set William off. So, naturally, that makes Kate worry about him and his stress levels,” the source said.

There are past tensions involving Kate and Meghan, including the 2018 "bridesmaid dress" dispute. Meghan Markle addressed this during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said the clash had been reported the wrong way round.

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Harry later wrote in his memoir that Meghan was left in tears. He claimed this resulted from Kate's insistence on changing the dress.

Kate herself was also drawn into a separate, more serious controversy. Author Omid Scobie alleged a royal had questioned Archie's skin colour. Scobie later said this had stemmed from an editing error.

The Royal Family has strenuously denied any accusations of racism. Columnist Amanda Platell questioned how Kate might feel now. According to Platell,

A source insists Kate has not been bad-mouthing Meghan publicly. The source says Kate's inner circle understands her difficult position. Friction between Kate and Meghan reportedly hasn't been forgotten internally.

The insider adds Kate has long played the family's peacemaker role. Staying quiet doesn't mean she hasn't been personally affected, sources claim.

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“Kate has always risen above the drama, but just because she’s stayed quiet doesn’t mean she hasn’t been affected by everything that’s happened. There’s been so much hurt for her personally, not to mention Kate’s had a front-row seat to the impact it’s had on William and is still having to this day,’ the source told the publication.

Kate hoped for Harry-William's reconciliation Kate has reportedly witnessed the toll on William throughout this period. Another source says Kate previously hoped for Harry-William's reconciliation. This hope was tied to their mother's upcoming 30th anniversary.

Kate now reportedly fears Meghan's presence will shift the atmosphere. Sources claim this could deepen existing "distrust" within the family.

The insider says Kate hoped for a private talk with Harry. She allegedly wanted to encourage him to apologise to Prince William. This conversation reportedly won't happen now, with Meghan present.

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The source claims that Kate intends to keep her feelings under control regardless. However, Meghan's presence will reportedly "completely change the atmosphere", according to the insider.

Many within the family reportedly believe Meghan influences Harry's decisions. Sources claim she allegedly "turned him against" his relatives over time. This has allegedly fostered significant ongoing "distrust and bitterness" within the Firm.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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