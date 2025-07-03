Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand releases wine Napa rosé, but British fans can’t order it yet

British royal watchers hoping to get a taste of Meghan Markle’s new rosé were left disappointed today - the wine is only available in the US. The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, officially launched its debut wine offering - a 2023 Napa Valley rosé - on Monday, reports GB News. While the product was released at 4 pm BST, shoppers in the UK quickly realised they couldn’t place any orders. Priced at around £24 per bottle, the wine is being sold exclusively in the United States through the brand’s newly launched American website.

Advertisement

No UK shipping for now According to GB News, As Ever has no immediate plans to ship to the UK. A source told the outlet that Meghan is aware of the global demand and will be “assessing” international shipping as the brand grows.

For now, however, British consumers are left waiting.

The timing of the release only added to the frustration. By the time UK fans saw the Instagram announcement, the US-only restriction was already in place. The brand has not provided a timeline for when - or if - UK deliveries might be possible.

What’s inside the bottle? The new wine is described as a dry, Provençal-style rosé made from a custom blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah grapes. With an alcohol content of 14.5 per cent, it’s meant to evoke “sun-drenched weekends and summer laughter,” according to the brand’s marketing.

Advertisement

Shoppers can’t buy just one bottle either. The wine is only available in bundles: a three-pack for $90 (around £72), a half-case for $160 (£127), or a full case for $300 (£240).

As Ever promoted the launch with a minimal Instagram post featuring the wine in an ice bucket. The caption kept things simple: “Just in time for summer.”

Meghan’s third launch - and more to come This marks the brand’s third product release since launching in April. The previous two products sold out within minutes. Meghan reportedly worked closely on this particular wine, curating what As Ever describes as a “bespoke blend.”

The Napa rosé is just the beginning. The company says it’s planning a Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine next, with more varietals on the way.

Advertisement

FAQs Where can I buy Meghan Markle’s new rosé? The wine is available only in the US through Wine.AsEver.com. UK customers currently cannot place orders.

How much does Meghan’s wine cost? A single bottle is about £24, but must be purchased in sets of 3, 6, or 12.