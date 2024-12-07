Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling "hurt" and "betrayed" after the release of the German documentary Harry - The Lost Prince. The show examines the couple’s life as international charity ambassadors and includes interviews with former security officials, their Montecito neighbours, and a veteran soldier. These insights are said to have deepened Meghan's sense of isolation, especially after neighbours criticized her perceived lack of involvement in the local community.

According to OK!, which cited an unnamed source, the documentary is deeply critical and has once again left Meghan feeling "hurt" and "betrayed."

The documentary features interviews with former Metropolitan Police security chiefs, neighbours who reportedly said Meghan “doesn’t get involved in the community.”

“Both Meghan and Harry feel the show is yet another one-sided take down of them and just want it all to stop,” the source claimed, as reported in the news report.

The source told the news site that this portrayal has only intensified Meghan's feelings of isolation. “It’s like they can't escape their past and are still being judged on things that happened over five years ago but they know it gets people talking and makes money,” the source was quoted as saying. The source was reported to have added that Meghan feels particularly betrayed by her neighbours’ remarks, as they represent another reminder of her guarded approach to trust.

“Meghan feels hurt by a lot of people - but especially her neighbours, who she feels have betrayed her by telling people this, rather than offering friendship and support,” the source was quoted in the report.

A tight social circle amid growing isolation The source explained, the report added, that Meghan's cautious social approach has been a deliberate choice, especially given the history of betrayals among friends and family. Despite stepping out onto the red carpet for a high-profile event in Beverley Hills last week, sparking speculation about a possible "professional separation" from Harry, the source confirmed this unease stems from mistrust rather than distance.

In the new documentary, reportedly neighbour Richard Mineards features in the film, talking about the expensive lifestyle the Sussexes enjoy. He says: “I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community. Harry has to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly… but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere… And you don't see him either.”

“They’ve both been betrayed in the past, by closer friends and family members, so it’s hard for her to make new friends and let people into her life,” the source added, the report stated. Meghan, the source claims, as reported, prefers focusing on her immediate family — Harry, their two children, and her mother Doria — as her closest support system.

“It can be quite lonely but it will never be as bad as it was when she was in the UK, so that’s a sacrifice she’s willing to make,” the source said as per the OK! report.

The Beckhams’ attendance at Buckingham Palace heightens tensions Adding to their emotional strain, the source highlighted the Sussexes' feelings following the attendance of former friends David and Victoria Beckham at a state banquet with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William in honour of the Emir of Qatar and his wife.