Oprah Winfrey recently referred to Meghan Markle as a ‘neighbourhood friend’ after receiving a $68 Tatcha Hinoki skincare set from her. In an Instagram video, Winfrey expressed gratitude for the gift, which included a forest awakening book, highlighting Markle's awareness of her love for trees.

Speaking about the present, Winfrey said in the video, "I love it because it was sent to me by a neighbour friend, Meghan Markle. She sent it with a forest awakening book because she knows I love trees."

While mentioning Meghan Markle's gift in the video, Oprah Winfrey mentioned the Duchess of Sussex as her 'neighbour friend'. Meghan's Christmas gift would be approximately £54 ($67) on its official website. The collective skincare kit is a more affordable option for those who will purchase these items individually. Doing so would cost them £74. The skincare kit, gifted by Meghan to Oprah, includes a Hinoki Body Wash, the Hinoki Body Milk, and the Hinoki Body Oil.

Oprah Winfrey's friendship with Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey enjoys a strong friendship bond with Meghan Markle. The relationship between the two celebrities has strengthened over the years, despite Meghan and Harry's tense relation with the Royal family.

The connection between the two dates back to the time when Oprah Winfrey attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. Their bond remained unaffected after Meghan and her husband stepped down from their royal duties and settled in America.