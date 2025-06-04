Meghan Markle shares rare photo of Princess Lilibet on her daughter’s birthday; Bollywood actress Ananya Panday reacts

Meghan Markle shared a rare photo of her daughter Princess Lilibet to celebrate her fourth birthday. In the Instagram post, Meghan is seen hugging Lilibet, showing part of the little girl’s face.

Advertisement

This happens to be her clearest look since 2022. Usually, Meghan and Prince Harry only show Lilibet from behind to protect her privacy.

Lilibet was last seen clearly during her first birthday celebration in Windsor. Born in California in 2021, Lilibet is named after Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname. She is seventh in line to the British throne.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!” the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

In this black-and-white photo, both Meghan and Lilibet have windswept hair, likely on a boat. Another picture shows Meghan cradling newborn Lilibet back in 2021.

Also Read | Prince George: The real reason behind Harry and Meghan leaving royal family

Ananya Panday reacts Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was one of the first people to react to the photo. While she has 26 million followers, she follows around 1,500 people on Instagram, and Meghan Markle is one of them. She also follows The Royal Family.

Ananya Panday likes Meghan Markle's photo

Advertisement

Meghan Markle made her return to Instagram on January 1, 2025. This marked her return to social media after a five-year break. She deactivated her previous personal accounts before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. She also stopped using the joint Sussex Royal account in 2020.

Meghan Markle’s first post was a black-and-white video of herself running on a beach and writing "2025" in the sand. As per reports, the video was filmed by Prince Harry.