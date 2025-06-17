Meghan Markle shuts down trolls after backlash on delivery video: ‘Real, authentic, fun life...’

Meghan Markle is in no mood to let the trolls knock her down for sharing the now-viral pregnancy dance with Prince Harry from four years ago.

In a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of the “Aspire” podcast, Meghan asked the host, Emma Grede, if she had seen the “baby momma dance” video she did in an “effort to induce labour”.

Emma, who said she even “did a little secret cheer” for her while watching it, said, “I wanna see that happiness and that honesty and that ‘I don’t give a f–k’ kind of thing.”

Gushing with pride from the kind words, the Duchess of Sussex did not mince her words as she shut down the trolls.

While she clarified that the video was indeed four years old, Meghan ‘gently’ reminded that people have a “whole life – a real, authentic, fun life”

Here's what Meghan Markle said: Meghan Markle began with a very blunt: “By the way, that wasn’t yesterday. That was four years ago,” to reminding the critics that her viral video was recorded when she was pregnant with Princess Lilibet in 2021.

“It’s also a really great reminder that, with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life. A real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes,” she said, subtly putting the haters and their mean comments to rest.

The Duchess, who just returned to Instagram a few months ago, said, “I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms.”

The viral baby momma dance of heavily pregnant Meghan Markle In the video shared on Instagram, a very pregnant Meghan danced with Prince Harry to induce labour since their daughter, like their son Prince Archie, was a week past her due date, and nothing else was helping.

The Sussex also said that she had tried inducing labour through spicy food, walking, and acupuncture, but nothing worked.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!” Meghan said while sharing the dance video.

