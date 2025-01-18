The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen a shockingly high staff turnover in recent years — with many alleging ‘terrible’ working conditions. Meghan Markle has been repeatedly accused of ‘bullying’ staffers and her podcast staff reportedly sought counselling after Archetypes.

According to a recent Vanity Fair report, one person took a leave of absence after working with the Duchess on three episodes of the Spotify show. Several others were compelled to take extended breaks, quit or undergo long-term therapy after their stint with Markle.

“She would be warm and effusive at the beginning, engendering an atmosphere of professional camaraderie. When something went poorly, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands…Meghan would become cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible,” a source told the publication.

The article however claimed that Duchess appeared eager to be “a good person” and engage “in world-improving (if also brand-building) activities”. One individual interviewed by Vanity Fair noted that she often tried to make amends — with at least one person who had a terrible experience reportedly receiving a thank-you note and gift from Markle.

“You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice. [It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you,” another person told the publication as a response to allegations that the Duchess had ‘shouted at a palace aide’.

The Duke and Duchess have experienced a series of staff changes while in the years after their marriage — while continuing to work as senior royal. This included senior communications secretary Katrina McKeever, Meghan Markle's personal assistant Melissa Toubati, a female royal protection officer as well as their assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill.