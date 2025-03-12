Meghan Markle snubs Mindy Kaling for using her maiden name on Netflix show: ‘You know I’m Sussex now’

Meghan Markle has been in the headlines, mostly controversial, ever since she set foot in the Royal family, marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Be it because of her controversial claims against Britain's royalty on talk shows or the Sussex's exit from Buckingham Palace in 2020.

However, this time, the Suits actress, who has tried long and hard to maintain her distance from anything Royal, reminded a “friend” that she is a “Sussex now”.

For the second episode of her latest Netflix cooking show, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the Sussex invited actress Mindy Kaling for a lunch outing.

Advertisement

As the two were chit-chatting, Mindy referred to Meghan using her maiden name, ‘Markle’. This did not sit well with the former royal, who snubbed Mindy and reminded her that she is, in fact, a Sussex.

“It’s so funny that you keep saying ‘Meghan Markle.’ You know I’m Sussex now,” Meghan told Kaling.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’” said Meghan, mother to Archie and Lilibet.

“I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name’,” she explained.

Also Read | Insiders reveal how Duke treated Meghan Markle on the sets of With Love, Meghan

Watch:

Advertisement

After the video clip from the moment went viral on social media, netizens slammed Meghan for being factually wrong. The family name of her children with Prince Harry is actually ‘Mountbatten-Windsor,’ and Sussex is only their royal title, said social media users.

“After all the pain she caused to the British royal family, she still insists on using a royal last name in public?” a netizen pointed out.

Second cousin of King Charles, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, also chimed into the controversy and said, “It's interesting because she's completely incorrect. Her family name is not Sussex, her family name is Mountbatten-Windsor.”

However, several media reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had gotten the surnames of their children updated after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to use their princely titles under royal rules.

Advertisement