Meghan Markle speaks about new website after Royalists slam controversial change: ‘It is illegal…’
Critics argue that Meghan Markle using the Sussex title is an insult to Prince Philip and Harry's family name of Mountbatten-Windsor.
Meghan Markle has spoken about her new website, Sussex.com, for the first time since changing it from Archewell, named after their son. The new website was launched one week after Prince Harry's dad, King Charles, had shared his cancer diagnosis.
When the couple moved to California (it was always Meghan’s intended destination, as per Cole), it was made clear to them that, although they’d retain the honorific title of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness. They were told that they would not be allowed to use it “in that particular world" where they lived for commercial purposes, Cole said while criticising the Royal couple for using the Sussex title.
Also Read: Meghan Markle was tearful while leaving Royal Family
“An absolute insult to the late Prince Phillip. The family name is Mountbatten-Windsor. So why have Harry and Meghan now switched to Sussex? My guess………….. using every single link to the Royal Family to remind everyone that they are (even if on the sidelines) Royals," wrote one user on social media.
