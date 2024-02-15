Meghan Markle has spoken about her new website, Sussex.com, for the first time since changing it from Archewell, named after their son. The new website was launched one week after Prince Harry's dad, King Charles, had shared his cancer diagnosis .

Meghan and Harry introduced their new website this week. Now, when people visit Archewell, they are redirected to Sussex.com. It has a big photo of them and says “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures," says the website on Meghan.

“She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25," it added.

Meghan has now spoken about the new website and why it was changed.

"There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience," Sky News quoted Meghan as saying.

"They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."

What is the controversy?

The website has been under scanner since its launch. The website welcomes users with: “The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex". According to former BBC Royal correspondent Michael Cole, “it is illegal" to use a Royal title for commercial purposes.