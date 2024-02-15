Meghan Markle has spoken about her new website, Sussex.com, for the first time since changing it from Archewell, named after their son. The new website was launched one week after Prince Harry's dad, King Charles, had shared his cancer diagnosis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghan and Harry introduced their new website this week. Now, when people visit Archewell, they are redirected to Sussex.com. It has a big photo of them and says “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

Also Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in ‘Suits’, read scripts before shooting "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures," says the website on Meghan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25," it added.

Meghan has now spoken about the new website and why it was changed.

Also Read: Kate Middleton can’t trust Prince Harry-Meghan Markle anymore "There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience," Sky News quoted Meghan as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."

What is the controversy? The website has been under scanner since its launch. The website welcomes users with: “The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex". According to former BBC Royal correspondent Michael Cole, “it is illegal" to use a Royal title for commercial purposes.

When the couple moved to California (it was always Meghan’s intended destination, as per Cole), it was made clear to them that, although they’d retain the honorific title of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness. They were told that they would not be allowed to use it “in that particular world" where they lived for commercial purposes, Cole said while criticising the Royal couple for using the Sussex title. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Meghan Markle was tearful while leaving Royal Family “An absolute insult to the late Prince Phillip. The family name is Mountbatten-Windsor. So why have Harry and Meghan now switched to Sussex? My guess………….. using every single link to the Royal Family to remind everyone that they are (even if on the sidelines) Royals," wrote one user on social media.

