Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry ‘horrendously’: Royal Family biographer says the Duke is ‘pushed out of the way’

Prince Harry has appeared quite miserable recently, according to Royal Family biographer Angela Levin. She thinks Harry has been left in an insignificant position, even within his relationship, suggesting that Meghan Markle treats him poorly.

Levin has pointed out how, during filming in Colombia and Africa, Harry seemed sidelined and not involved. However, she is also surprised to discover that Harry is reaching out to his former friends in an attempt to reconnect with his family.

“You could say Harry is not even the spare to his wife. He’s almost nothing. She (Meghan) treats him horrendously. If you look at the filming of them in Colombia and Africa, he is not asked anything. He’s pushed out of the way,” The Sun quoted Levin as saying.

“I was completely and utterly astonished to learn that Harry is trying to call in his old friends to help him get back within his own family,” Levin added.

Harry has been feeling increasingly lonely in California and has started reaching out to old acquaintances in the UK, sources revealed to the publication. His recent trip to Colombia apparently emphasised how Meghan thrives in the public eye while Harry seemed withdrawn and unhappy, the source said.

As per The Sun, Harry is exploring ways to re-engage with the Royal Family and is consulting with former friends and advisers for guidance. However, those around him acknowledge that repairing the damage he has caused will not be easy.

“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates,” the source said.

Accusations in Spare In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry openly criticised his family, accusing William of physically confronting him during an argument. He also claimed that William described Meghan as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive", and that Kate Middleton, William's wife, was unfriendly towards her.