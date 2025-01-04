Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram with a bang, amassing over 1.1 million followers within 24 hours of her first post. Using the handle @meghan, the 43-year-old launched her personal account on New Year’s Day with a video of her writing “2025" in the sand during a barefoot beach run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spotting the "Take Two" moment While the video quickly drew attention, eagle-eyed social media users noticed an intriguing detail. As Meghan Markle runs towards the water, another "2025" is already etched in the sand, hinting at a previous attempt. The observation sparked chatter online, with some playfully critiquing the production.

One user remarked, “She had to write 2025 in the sand multiple times," while others questioned the spontaneity of the moment. “How many takes did she do?" one commenter asked.

One user remarked, “She had to write 2025 in the sand multiple times," while another quipped, “Noticed that right away. I’m no fan."

Critics questioned the authenticity of the moment, with one commenter asking, "How many times did she rehearse this 'impromptu' moment?" Another said, "Thought she had such a freakish attention to detail?"

Others viewed the mishap as trivial. “So she had a take two, no big deal," wrote one user, while another joked, “If I was her, I would re-do the video. Pretty significant to blunder."

The video’s style also drew commentary. “It’s so 2010!!!!!!" one person wrote, while another sarcastically added, “This is what counts as ‘content.’"

Some commenters took aim at Meghan Markle herself, with one saying, "There is nothing authentic about her," and another claiming, "She had to practice her Princess Diana handwriting."

A fresh start on Instagram This marks a new chapter for Meghan Markle on social media after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. She and Prince Harry previously shared the joint handle @sussexroyal, which they retired upon moving to the United States.

It’s believed that Meghan Markle initially set up her personal Instagram account in 2022 but kept it dormant until now. Her highly anticipated return has reignited discussions about her public persona and digital strategy.