Meghan Markle appears to be paving the way for a new solo career following her much-anticipated return to social media. After a hiatus since her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex marked her comeback on Instagram with two posts on New Year's Day.

One post featured the trailer for her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, while the other showed her enjoying a serene beach moment, wearing white and drawing “2025" in the sand. The posts have sparked discussions about Meghan’s new career direction, with many noting her confident demeanour.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, analysed Meghan's behaviour in the trailer. He observed that she appeared "extremely confident" and displayed no awkwardness.

According to Stanton, Meghan’s gestures and expressions signalled a clear intention to focus on independent projects, with Prince Harry making only a brief appearance in the clip.

"It almost feels through this clip that Meghan is creating her own solo career, this is the beginning of a new era for her. She comes across as extremely confident with her body language, smiling a lot," Stanton said.

"She's making her focus very clear, which is doing projects on a solo basis. She doesn't come over as awkward at all; she comes across as uber-confident and excited on camera. Meghan is almost signalling that she is prepping herself for a brand-new solo career," he added.

With Love, Meghan Meghan’s Netflix show is expected to be the beginning of her solo endeavours. The eight-episode series will showcase her cooking, baking and hosting skills, featuring a mix of British-inspired and international recipes.