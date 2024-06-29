Meghan Markle’s father slams Prince Harry, compares himself with King Charles, ‘Neither of us deserves the treatment’

Meghan Markle's father blames Prince Harry for his strained relationship with his daughter.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published01:55 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

Meghan Markle's father doesn't expect birthday wishes from his daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry. Thomas Markle, who will turn 80 in July, has criticised Harry, claiming the Duke of Sussex never tried to reach out to him.

Thomas Markle doesn't expect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to send him birthday wishes. He blames Prince Harry for his strained relationship with Meghan. He hasn't spoken to his daughter in six years. He hasn’t met Prince Harry. He has never met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, either.

The retired television lighting director and director of photography says he is in the same situation as King Charles because neither of the grandfathers has a relationship with Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet. "Neither of us deserves the treatment we've received," he said.

Thomas has said that he wishes most to hear from his daughter for his birthday though he knows Meghan won't reach out. He also finds it puzzling that Prince Harry has never visited him.

“When I reflect back on my life, as you do when you are approaching 80, that’s one of the questions I cannot find an answer for,” Thomas told the Daily Mail.

“Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me? He has the resources to fly around the world – and does – but why didn’t he come to see me?” he wondered.

Harry-Meghan’s wedding

Thomas did not attend Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. He was supposed to walk Meghan down the aisle but got involved in a paparazzi scandal just before the event. Buckingham Palace stated that Thomas had missed the wedding due to health issues after reportedly having a heart attack.

Meghan’s father claimed that, before the famous wedding, people like Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, had urged Harry to visit his future father-in-law. “What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?” Thomas wondered.

