Meghan Markle's ‘genius’ move has been lauded as wise for protecting her kids on social media. As she prepares to launch her cooking show 'With Love, Meghan', PR experts recommend she stay off Instagram.

Days after Meghan Markle returned to Instagram after a five-year break, an online safety expert praised the former royal for her “genius" move of turning off her comment section to protect her and Prince Harry's children – Archie and Lilibet – on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Online safety expert Ryan T Williams, who described the decision as “savvy," said, “Meghan's decision to disable comments is genius."

He said it ties into her work with Harry and Archewell about keeping children safe online. “She's practising what she preaches." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Fiona Minett, an award-winning PR expert and founder of Boss Your PR, told Express.co.uk that since Meghan is not a regular on social media, each post she makes “attracts such huge attention, and quite often a backlash".

“She's not regularly posted on social media in support of any of her post-royal ventures, and given that each post or announcement she does make attracts such huge attention and quite often a backlash, I think she's probably between a rock and a hard place," Fiona said.

With Love, Meghan Now, as Meghan Markle prepares to debut her new cooking show, ‘With Love, Meghan’, the PR expert has suggested that she ditch Instagram and “leave the promotions to Netflix". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initially scheduled to air last week, the eight-part series will now be released on March 4 due to the ravaging LA wildfire. Before announcing the rescheduling of the show, Meghan had posted a trailer for ‘With Love, Meghan’ on her personal Instagram account.

“I would stick true to form; there is enough chatter in the media about ‘With Love, Meghan’ that she can let it all play out, leave any promotion to Netflix and let her program do the talking when it launches," Fiona told the Express.