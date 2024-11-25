Samantha Markle accused Meghan of alienating family members, including their father, Thomas, who is in poor health. She lamented missed chances for love but expressed no interest in reconciling with Meghan, fearing further emotional hurt.

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has made hard-hitting statements against the Sussexes, especially the Suits actor. In an interview with DailyMail, she said what Meghan did to the royal family was nothing new; she did it to her own family and many other people, including her parents.

“I knew my dad had suffered but I thought she would stop at the Queen," Samantha told DailyMail.

Samantha, who used to consider Prince Harry as the victim initially, said he had an equal part in alienating the Royal Family through his memoir 'Spare'.

Meghan Markle's equation with her family Meghan reportedly shared a close bond with her 80-year-old father, Thomas Sr., for a while; however, the two parted ways just before she married Harry in 2018.

After experiencing a stroke in 2022, the retired Hollywood lighting designer expressed worries that he might not have enough time to reconcile with Meghan, with whom he has not been in communication for six years.

In April 2023, Thomas made a "deathbed plea" to the Duchess after experiencing numerous health issues.

“Meghan has no idea what she is missing out on because when my dad goes, it will be too late. Believe me, I know. You can't get back that time. It leaves a hole in your heart," Samantha, who last spoke to her in 2016, told DailyMail.

“When my father passes away, I hope she can feel, and remember he loved her more than life itself – or she will never be able to look in the mirror," she added.

While Samantha wants Meghan to contact their father, she made clear that she herself doesn't want to patch things up with Meghan.

“If you accept an olive branch, you are asking to be hurt again. I think that would be weird. It would be hard to trust that she was doing it for the right reasons," she said.

“I think what makes me sad now is there were so many missed opportunities for love and real family," Samantha said.