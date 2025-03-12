Meghan Markle irked the viewers of her Netflix lifestyle show, 'With Love, Meghan,' with a ‘disgusting’ kitchen blunder, and netizens haven't been able to look past it.

In an “unhygienic disaster”, the wife of Prince Harry was spotted storing raw chicken, uncovered directly on the refrigerator shelf, in the third episode of the eight-part series, which premiered on March 4.

Later in the episode, when celebrity chef Roy Choi joined Meghan, it was revealed that the chicken had been parboiled in preparation for being fully cooked.

Also Read | Insiders reveal how Duke treated Meghan Markle on the sets of With Love, Meghan

Watch a viral clip on Meghan Markle's kitchen blunder here:

Meghan's blunder in the kitchen of her $8 million rented filming house quickly went viral on social media, and pictures and videos of her fridge followed.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users accused the 43-year-old Duchess of “unsanitary” food storage practices, while others warned that the uncovered meat could give someone “salmonella.”

“Unhygienic, it's a disaster, and all those spoons she tasted food with and passed around it's disgusting/no one wants to taste her saliva,” a viewer pointed out.

“I believe Chef Gordon Ramsey would call that cross-contamination,” said a social media user.

“Hello salmonella, my old friend,” said another user.

Also Read | Meghan Markle celebrates her Netflix show with a happy dance; announces Season 2

“Most unsanitary!!” a user said, as another asked why the chicken was “not even on a plate??” “They probably stink up the whole fridge,” added another user.

“Why are they not in a tray? Yuk, all the chicken juices would be running all over that fridge shelf and down the back onto the products below. Not great hygiene practices,” elaborated a user.

‘Undercooked poultry can carry salmonella’ While netizens highlighted salmonella concerns with raw meat, the Mayo Clinic said “undercooked” poultry can also carry the bacteria.

“Salmonella infection is usually caused by eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs or egg products or by drinking unpasteurized milk,” the Mayo Clinic said.