23-year-old Melania Trump gracefully waved as she posed as the first female president of the United States in an old Slovenian commercial, unaware of her destiny 30 years later. The young model, now the US First Lady, quite literally manifested her future.

An old ad from Melania Trump's modelling day has resurfaced online and is going viral on social media. While netizens claim, “Destiny is written in the stars,” some believe she is manifesting for better things.

The 1993 ad for a Slovenian clothing company showed her as the first female president of the United States on the day of her inauguration.

In the old video, 23-year-old Melania arrives at Slovenia's supposed equivalent of a White House and then takes the oath of office as president, not different from the one her husband took last week.

According to the Daily Mail, the building seen in the commercial is actually the library of the National University of Slovenia.

Melania Trump, then known as Melanija Knavs, was an aspiring model who hoped to expand her career to the United States as she moved to New York.

Watch the old video here:

Melania Trump, now 54, has returned to the White House for a second term as First Lady. She is also set to be the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary directed by Brett Ratner, in a reportedly $40 million ( ₹343.24 crore) deal.

Here's how netizens reacted: “Sometimes, destiny is written in the stars,” an X user said, referring to her marriage to US President Donald Trump.

“Interesting coincidence,” another user noted.

“Is it destiny or something more tangible like a group of investors?” a user quipped.

“Lol, we will take that as a sign that it was meant to be,” another user said.

“If speak it to existence was a person,” said another user.

On Melania Trump's chances of becoming the US President, like in the ad, a user said, “So prob it might come true after Trump’s 2nd term. (sic)”