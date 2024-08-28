Melania Trump sparks ‘copycat’ buzz with upcoming memoir amid US Presidential election frenzy

Melania Trump's upcoming memoir, published by Skyhorse Publishing, has seen a rise in pre-orders but faces criticism for its cover design, similar to a 2020 fashion book. Critics accuse her of plagiarism, while Trump supporters eagerly await the release.

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Former US First Lady Melania Trump is set to release her memoirs next week as the Presidential election race heats up. The eponymous book has seen a significant rise in pre-orders since it was made available on her website and already features on several Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists. Critics however levelled ‘copycat’ charges at the former FLOTUS for choosing a cover design strongly reminiscent of the ‘Chanel Catwalk’ fashion book.

“Our lives are shaped by our experiences, challenges, and achievements. For the first time, I share my journey with you, in my new memoir, Melania,” she wrote in a recent social media post.

The former model dubbed the writing process an “amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows” during a recent interaction with Fox News.

The upcoming book appears to have left the internet divided along political lines — with many Trump supporters seemingly awaiting its release with bated breath. Critics meanwhile panned the book for ‘copying’ its cover design from a fashion book published in 2020. 

“After Melania Trump plagiarised Michelle Obama's DNC speech in 2016, it's no surprise that she copied 2020 Chanel Catwalk cover by French author Patrick Mauries,” opined one X user.

“It's available from a low-budget, right-wing publisher, but Donald Trump couldn't spring for a photo cover for his 3rd wife?” jibed another.

“Photo or not, I wouldn't spend a dime to read this ‘memoir’. Probably thinks this is minimalist trendy,” asserted a third.

“Melania" will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, which has published such Donald Trump supporters as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz. Skyhorse also has worked with third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Trump insider Michael Cohen, who later became one of his harshest critics. Some Skyhorse books include forewords by Trump ally Steve Bannon.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

