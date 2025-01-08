Melania Trump, the incoming first lady of the United States, is all set to be the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary directed by Brett Ratner. In exclusive new details released by the New York Post, it was learnt that US President-elect and Melania's husband, Donald Trump, will also have a cameo in the documentary, along with their son Barron.
Melania Trump has inked a whopping $40 million deal with Amazon to license a documentary on her life, according to a Puck News report. It also said that the hefty deal covers the rights to projects involving Melania over the next four years.
