Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Melania Trump's Amazon documentary to have cameos from Barron and Donald Trump. Check how much the deal costs

Melania Trump's Amazon documentary to have cameos from Barron and Donald Trump. Check how much the deal costs

Reported By Arshdeep Kaur

Melania Trump is set to star in an Amazon Prime documentary by Brett Ratner, featuring cameos from Donald Trump and Barron. 

US President-elect Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump.

Melania Trump, the incoming first lady of the United States, is all set to be the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary directed by Brett Ratner. In exclusive new details released by the New York Post, it was learnt that US President-elect and Melania's husband, Donald Trump, will also have a cameo in the documentary, along with their son Barron.

Here's how much Melania Trump is being paid for the documentary:

Melania Trump has inked a whopping $40 million deal with Amazon to license a documentary on her life, according to a Puck News report. It also said that the hefty deal covers the rights to projects involving Melania over the next four years.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.