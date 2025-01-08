Melania Trump is set to star in an Amazon Prime documentary by Brett Ratner, featuring cameos from Donald Trump and Barron.
Melania Trump, the incoming first lady of the United States, is all set to be the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary directed by Brett Ratner. In exclusive new details released by the New York Post, it was learnt that US President-elect and Melania's husband, Donald Trump, will also have a cameo in the documentary, along with their son Barron.
Here's how much Melania Trump is being paid for the documentary:
Melania Trump has inked a whopping $40 million deal with Amazon to license a documentary on her life, according to a Puck News report. It also said that the hefty deal covers the rights to projects involving Melania over the next four years.