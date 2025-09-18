Melania Trump's ‘bold’ yellow gown for Royal banquet gets her branded as ‘banana, easter egg’ by the Internet

Melania Trump and her bright yellow dress for the UK State Banquet hosted by King Charles III has got the Internet talking and not in the best way.

Advertisement

The First Lady, 55, was accompanying her husband, US President Donald Trump, on a state visit to the UK on Wednesday, September 17. As per the protocol, the state banquet hosted by the Royal Family at Windsor Castle had a white-tie dress code.

Melania Trump's ‘bold’ yellow gown For the UK State Banquet, Melania Trump wore a bold off-the-shoulder canary yellow gown. She paired it with a chunky baby pink belt and huge emerald earrings.

However, her husband, President Trump, kept it very formal with traditions in a white tuxedo.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the state banquet at Windsor Castle

Advertisement

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media has branded Melania Trump's choice of a canary yellow gown for the banquet as a 'ridiculous' one. Netizens bashed her “informal” dress for the Royal dinner and even likened it to a banana and an easter egg.

“Melania, what's going on? What's happening?” a surprised user asked.

“Omg,” was another very common reaction the Internet had to her dress.

“Melania's dress is hideous! She looks like a giant Easter egg or something in that canary yellow with the purple belt,” said a user.

“Why did Melania dress like a banana?” another added.

“Melania looks ridiculous,” exclaimed a user.

Some netizens were kinder to Melania, who is known for her head-turning fashion, but noted that although the dres was actually very nice, it just was not the right fit for the evening.

Advertisement

“I actually love Melania's dress, but it feels really simple for a state dinner, no?” one netizen said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said: “I love Melania, but this dress is hideous on her and inappropriately casual for a state dinner.”

“The yellow dress is far too informal for a Royal dinner. Who is dressing this lady?!” added an unimpressed netizen.

“Only Melania could pull off a yellow dress and beige belt. I'd look like a banana with a bandage wrap. Most beautiful FLOTUS in history,” a user praised.