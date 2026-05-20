‘Melodi’ moment in Rome: PM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Parle's 'Melody' toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome. Melonu shared a video of PM Modi gifting her a packet of 'Melody' toffee on X.
“Melodi' or 'Melody' is an internet nickname coined by social media users for the friendly public chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
“Prime Minister Modi bought as a gift, a very very good toffee,” Meloni says in the video.
"Melody,' the two leaders say
The term combines parts of their surnames — Meloni + Modi = “Melodi”. It became a viral meme after the two leaders were seen warmly interacting at global events such as the G20 Summit and the COP28 in Dubai.
The phrase exploded online after Meloni posted a selfie video with Modi at COP28 captioned: “Good friends at COP28. #Melodi.”
The hashtag quickly trended across Indian social media, spawning memes, fan edits and jokes portraying the two leaders as a popular diplomatic duo.
While “Melodi” is mostly a humorous social media phenomenon, it also reflects improving ties between India and Italy in areas such as trade, defence and strategic cooperation.
PM Modi is currently in Italy as part of the final leg of his five-nation tour. After landing in Rome on Tuesday (local time), PM Modi met Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. The two leaders exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects.
Earlier, Meloni welcomed PM Modi with a picture of both the leaders upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour on Tuesday (local time).
Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!.”