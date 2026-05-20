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‘Melodi’ moment in Rome: PM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit | Watch

“Melodi' or 'Melody' is an internet nickname coined by social media users for the friendly public chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Gulam Jeelani
Published20 May 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, in Rome on Wednesday,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, in Rome on Wednesday, (@tarunchughbjp)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Parle's 'Melody' toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome. Melonu shared a video of PM Modi gifting her a packet of 'Melody' toffee on X.

“Melodi' or 'Melody' is an internet nickname coined by social media users for the friendly public chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

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“Prime Minister Modi bought as a gift, a very very good toffee,” Meloni says in the video.

"Melody,' the two leaders say

The term combines parts of their surnames — Meloni + Modi = “Melodi”. It became a viral meme after the two leaders were seen warmly interacting at global events such as the G20 Summit and the COP28 in Dubai.

The phrase exploded online after Meloni posted a selfie video with Modi at COP28 captioned: “Good friends at COP28. #Melodi.”

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The hashtag quickly trended across Indian social media, spawning memes, fan edits and jokes portraying the two leaders as a popular diplomatic duo.

While “Melodi” is mostly a humorous social media phenomenon, it also reflects improving ties between India and Italy in areas such as trade, defence and strategic cooperation.

Modi in Italy

PM Modi is currently in Italy as part of the final leg of his five-nation tour. After landing in Rome on Tuesday (local time), PM Modi met Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. The two leaders exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects.

Earlier, Meloni welcomed PM Modi with a picture of both the leaders upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour on Tuesday (local time).

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Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!.”

Key Takeaways
  • The nickname 'Melodi' symbolizes the growing trend of political leaders becoming social media icons.
  • Humor and camaraderie in politics can engage the public and foster positive international relations.
  • Memes and social media interactions can significantly influence public perception of global leaders.

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

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