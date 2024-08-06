At the engagement ceremony, the couple ordered food online for the guests instead of the usual catering service.

A social media user mentioned attending an engagement ceremony where the couple ordered food online for the guests instead of the usual catering service. The user also shared a photo of a Swiggy delivery person placing plastic food containers on a table inside a tent.

"They ordered food online for an engagement ceremony?? Bhai I have seen everything," Susmita wrote X on (formerly Twitter) while sharing the picture.

Her post attracted lots of hilarious responses. Many users posted memes in reply. One of them shared a meme that says, "Caterers company owner says: Dar ka mahaul hai (It's an atmosphere of terror all around).

Someone wrote, "Food delivery at its best" while another posted, "Every halwai (confectioner) after watching this: Aapne to humara kaam hi chheen lia (You took away my job)."

"Halwayi after seeing this: Hum kuchh nahi bata sakte, hum dispression me hain (I can't see anything. I'm depressed.)," wrote one user.

One user wrote, "have faced this. Very high chances of getting such a thing in a Bengali or Odia wedding where spending money on a wedding ceremony is close to a sin." Susmita replied, "You've been to wrong weddings then."

Uber for Baraat, YouTube for Sangeet "Trust me inhone barat ke liye ghoda nhi uber se texi book karvayi hogi (I'm sure these people will hire a Uber taxi instead of a horse to attend the wedding)," one wrote.

"Jo sangeet ke dance steps YouTube tutorials se seekhe gaye honge (They must have learnt dance steps from YouTube tutorials)," posted another.

"Pooja ki saari samagri instamart se order ki hogi (They must have ordered items for worship from Instamart)," came from another.

One user wrote, "Inhone apne invitation card pr UPI QR Code bhi lagaya hoga,taki jo na aa paye wo apna Shagun bhej de (They must be having a UPI QR Code on their invitation card so that they can get gifts even from those who cannot attend the wedding)."