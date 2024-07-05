Meme fest starts as Rishi Sunak loses in UK Elections 2024: ’Biggest loser in political history’

  • The UK's Labour Party crossed the 326-seat threshold, required for working majority in the House of Commons. Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister.

Updated5 Jul 2024, 04:16 PM IST
FILE - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to journalists on his plane as he travels from Northern Ireland to Birmingham during a day of campaigning for this year's General Election due to be held on July 4, on Friday May 24, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to journalists on his plane as he travels from Northern Ireland to Birmingham during a day of campaigning for this year’s General Election due to be held on July 4, on Friday May 24, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

In the recently held United Kingdom General Elections, Labour Party defeated Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party in a landslide victory, following which British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat.

Accepting the defeat, British PM Rishi Sunak said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides...I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hard-working, conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry. I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result before I leave the job of Prime Minister, to which I have given my all.”

Following the defeat of Rishi Sunak, netizens took to social media and expressed their reactions.

Here are few of them:

One wrote, “At least I have a legacy that I will be remembered for - being the biggest loser in political history.”

Another wrote, "Rishi Sunak this morning," and shared a meme.

Someone commented, “Pathetic loser.”

A netizen wrote, “Probably he didn’t work 70 hours a day, as prescribed by Pa in Law. Tapasya Mein Kuch Kami Reh Gayi Thi.”

"My Son in Law didn't listen to my advise of working 70 hours a week. See the results now," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, Larry the Cat took to X and wrote, “Rishi Sunak has offered his resignation to The King but Keir Starmer has yet to be appointed as Prime Minister, so who's in charge? Me.”

Notably, Sunak is the son-in-law of Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy.

Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder, had said in 2023 in a conversation with CFO Mohandas Pai, “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy,” adding, “Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week.”

His comments divided the internet and also caused a global controversy.

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 04:16 PM IST
