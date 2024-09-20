‘Dhania out of stock but…’: Hilarious memes flood social media as grocery apps deliver Apple iPhone 16 in minutes

Released on September 20, the iPhone 16 series starts at 79,900. Crowds gathered outside Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai, while Blinkit offered 10-minute deliveries in select cities, partnering with Unicorn. Competing platforms like Zepto and BigBasket also joined the fast delivery service.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Sep 2024, 06:07 PM IST
‘Dhania out of stock but…’: Hilarious memes flood social media as grocery apps deliver Apple iPhone 16 in minutes (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Social media was filled with funny memes and jokes as platforms like BigBasket, Blinkit and Zepto delivered Apple iPhone 16 series to customers within minutes on the day of its launch, September 20. As the new iPhone launched in India, photos of people lining up outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi appeared online.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru residents can now receive the latest iPhones within minutes. Blinkit announced it would deliver the iPhone 16 in just 10 minutes, thanks to its partnership with Unicorn Stores, an authorised Apple reseller.

Zepto and BigBasket, typically known for fast grocery deliveries, also started offering quick iPhone deliveries to compete.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed that the company would deliver the iPhone 16 within 10 minutes in certain cities. This marks the third year in a row that Blinkit has collaborated with Unicorn to provide iPhones on the launch day.

"Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes! We've partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row," Dhindsa said in a social media post.

Dhindsa announced that the service would be accessible right after the phone was launched in those cities. The partnership also includes special discounts for specific credit cards and the availability of EMI payment options.

Users shared their thoughts through memes on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Let’s take a look at some of those.

Apple iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 series was officially released on September 20, with prices beginning at 79,900 for the 128 GB base model and going up to 1,84,900 for the 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Even though instant delivery options were available, many people chose to visit Apple stores in person. Large crowds were seen outside the main Apple stores in Saket, Delhi and BKC, Mumbai as eager customers waited to buy the new iPhones directly from the stores.

Business NewsNewsTrends

