Meme video trolling Gautam Gambhir goes viral after India create history by losing home series against New Zealand

A viral meme video mocks Gautam Gambhir after India's 0-3 loss to New Zealand, depicting him as a backward-running child in a relay race. Critics blame Gambhir's coaching choices, prompting the BCCI to review the team's performance and strategy following the historic home series whitewash.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Nov 2024, 05:39 PM IST
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 17, 2024, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 17, 2024, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

A meme video trolling Gautam Gambhir after India’s 0-3 whitewash loss against New Zealand has gone viral. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

“Gambhir Era,” wrote the social media user who shared the video which depicts a transition of Head Coach responsibilities from Rahul Dravid to Gautam Gambhir. In the video, a relay race goes wrong when one kid runs to the opposite direction. The video calls the kid as Gautam Gambhir, apparently hinting that he is taking Indian cricket backward.

“We thought it would be a dream era, we will win all the trophies bc we started to lose the home series also,” reacted one fan while another wrote, “This happens when you choose coach on IPL basis.”

“Things were going well under Kohli and BCCI screwed up of Split Captainship Idea and He in Anger gave up Captainship. Rahane should have given Captainship during the Interim Period before Identifying a new Younger Captain. Since then it has became a downfall for India Test Cricket,” commented another user.

“Don't under estimate the power of gambhir.. What he did for the team is just trailer, main picture yet to release,” quipped another.

Gautam Gambhir’s strategy under radar

Gautam Gambhir has been facing criticism and online trolling after India’s recent Test series defeat to New Zealand. India suffered a 0-3 loss in the home series, marking the first time in 91 years India have faced a whitewash at home in a series with three or more matches.

Fans and critics on social media have expressed disappointment, focusing their frustration on Gambhir and the team management for what they view as poor strategic choices.

This defeat has raised questions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is reportedly planning a review of the team’s performance, as well as Gambhir’s approach and strategy.

Sources told The Times of India that the BCCI would be keen on understanding the reasoning behind Gambhir and his coaching staff's choices, especially their decision to play on rank-turner pitches.

While Rahul Dravid’s tenure as coach saw a focus on balanced pitches, Gambhir’s management returned to using spinning tracks after India lost the first Test in Bengaluru. This shift in strategy surprised some board members, leading to doubts about cohesion among the leadership group, as per TOI.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMeme video trolling Gautam Gambhir goes viral after India create history by losing home series against New Zealand

