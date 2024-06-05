Memes galore as ChatGPT crashes during Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, 'how am I supposed to work?'
OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT faced widespread outage on Tuesday during the announcement of the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. The users of the ChatGPT flocked to social media platforms to confirm if it is a technical issue, or others are also facing issues with ChatGPT. As the buzz around the topic grew, memes started flooding internet with people expressing how they are forced to work again for the task for which they started relying on ChatGPT.