Memes galore as ChatGPT crashes during Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, 'how am I supposed to work?'
Memes galore as ChatGPT crashes during Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, 'how am I supposed to work?'

Livemint

As the buzz around the topic grew, memes started flooding internet with people expressing how they are forced to work again for the task for which they started relying on ChatGPT

The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model (AP)Premium
The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model (AP)

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT faced widespread outage on Tuesday during the announcement of the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. The users of the ChatGPT flocked to social media platforms to confirm if it is a technical issue, or others are also facing issues with ChatGPT. As the buzz around the topic grew, memes started flooding internet with people expressing how they are forced to work again for the task for which they started relying on ChatGPT.

This was the first reported ChatGPT outage after OpenAI unveiled its late GPT-4o update, which loaded the artificial intelligence platform with more features like browsing, data analysis, and memory to everyone for free, etc.

The users on social media started sharing memes on social media showcasing how humans are depending on the artificial intelligence platform, which is already threatening to replace them. Some were even angry at OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, for frequent outages in the past few months.

Memes on OpenAI outage

In India, the ChatGPT outage was reported around 12:00 PM, with many people confirming the same on social media. The impact may not have been reported that much as the country was in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 result, which was very suspenseful in its own way. 

OpenAI responded to the reported global outage and said they were fixing the issue, but people expressed frustration as the services were not restored for over hours. They questioned how the company can take so much time to fix the issue, even as so many people depend on the AI platform for their work. 

People use ChatGPT for a wide range of tasks across various fields like generating ideas, drafting, editing blog posts or articles, analyzing trends, summarizing market reports, gathering information about competitors, understand complex subjects, help with homework, and getting study tips, etc. 

Published: 05 Jun 2024, 04:08 PM IST
