The corporate world, which once adjusted to the pandemic by completely shifting to a remote setup, has always been keen on ‘work-life balance’, and globally, it is even considering reducing the number of days its employees work.

However, while corporations worldwide were quickly adapting to employee-friendly practices, a few Indian corporate chiefs thought it wiser to work 70 hours a week for nation-building. To top the already exorbitant request, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan called for a 90-hour work week and suggested that employees even give up Sundays.

He also made a remark about employees staring at their wives at home. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?” he asked.

He also expressed regret that he couldn't mandate Sunday work, stating that he would be “happier” if employees worked on weekends as he does.

L&T then released an official statement defending its chief. They said “nation-building is at the core" of the company's mandate and that “the chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition.”

L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan has been widely criticised for his comments. Although offended by his take on work, social media users found the absurdity of his comments absolutely hilarious and started a meme fest.

From calling it a shift to “work-wife balance” to deeming L&T's SNS as “Narayana Murthy on steroids”, the Internet had its share of laughs over the debate.

Check out a few of the most hilarious memes online: “Imagine thinking family time is optional but unpaid overtime is mandatory. This guy is Narayana Murthy on steroids,” a user said.

“So far, we were discussing work-life balance. The L&T chairman has shifted the debate to work-wife balance,” another added.

“Depends on whose wife it is,” a user quipped.