L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan faced backlash for advocating a 90-hour work week and joking about employees staring at their wives at home. His comments sparked a humorous meme fest on social media, shifting the debate from work-life balance to work-wife balance.

The corporate world, which once adjusted to the pandemic by completely shifting to a remote setup, has always been keen on ‘work-life balance’, and globally, it is even considering reducing the number of days its employees work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, while corporations worldwide were quickly adapting to employee-friendly practices, a few Indian corporate chiefs thought it wiser to work 70 hours a week for nation-building. To top the already exorbitant request, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan called for a 90-hour work week and suggested that employees even give up Sundays.

He also made a remark about employees staring at their wives at home. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?" he asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also expressed regret that he couldn't mandate Sunday work, stating that he would be “happier" if employees worked on weekends as he does.

L&T then released an official statement defending its chief. They said “nation-building is at the core" of the company's mandate and that “the chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition."

L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan has been widely criticised for his comments. Although offended by his take on work, social media users found the absurdity of his comments absolutely hilarious and started a meme fest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From calling it a shift to “work-wife balance" to deeming L&T's SNS as “Narayana Murthy on steroids", the Internet had its share of laughs over the debate.

Check out a few of the most hilarious memes online: “Imagine thinking family time is optional but unpaid overtime is mandatory. This guy is Narayana Murthy on steroids," a user said.

“So far, we were discussing work-life balance. The L&T chairman has shifted the debate to work-wife balance," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Depends on whose wife it is," a user quipped.