Memes galore over India’s LPG shortage; internet says 'perfect time to avoid big wedding guest list'

The impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict has rippled across major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. As geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz - a key waterway which transports around 85–90% of India's LPG imports from West Asia - disrupted supplies, it created a sense of fear and anxiety among Indians. Several videos emerged that showed long queues outside LPG agencies, while others showed people with massive jars standing at petrol pumps.

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The hospitality sector is among the worst hit - with canteens, hotels, and restaurants compelled to cut menu options and come up with contingency plans. As uncertainty around LPG spreads, people flocked to social media to share memes surrounding the situation.

Here's how people reacted on social media: Several suggested that getting married during this time is a perfect excuse to avoid a big, expensive wedding. A user wrote:

"If you are planning to get married then this is the best time. Invite 25 ppl & tell everyone that no caterers are taking food orders due to LPG shortage.

Save money & go on international trip later. Make the best use of this situation."

Another wrote: “The #LPGshortage has become a meme in India. Hilarious representation of the #Lpgcrisis #Lpg.” A third user said: "Perfect time to avoid big wedding guest list."

LPG shortage impact: What are households, small businesses doing? Both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders in India have become costlier amid supply disruptions. The revision has affected households and businesses that rely on cooking gas for daily operations.

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Raj Kumar, a chef at Devi Nashta Point, claimed that cylinders are unavailable even for ₹3,000-4,000 each. To deal with the crisis, tiffin centres in Hyderabad have turned to electric stoves, he told ANI.

Across major cities, commercial and small businesses have turned to electric stoves and induction tops as the LPG shortage continues to disrupt supplies.

In Gujarat's Surat, traders witnessed record demand for electric stoves over the past two to three days. They told ANI that as orders continue to pile up, the demand is outstripping supply. "There is a severe shortage of stock… as soon as supplies arrive, we sell them to the customers. We are selling at regular prices. We only have one or two pieces now; the shortage remains," local trader Lakshman Singh told ANI.

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In Bengaluru, the Bangalore Hotels Association has notified members that supply of gas cylinders has been halted from today for diversion to essential services (hospitals, schools, senior citizens), and “Immediate action is expected from Union Ministers to resume commercial gas supply”.

RK Gupta, National Vice President of the LPG Association in Bhopal, confirmed they have not received LPG cylinders (except for hospitals and educational institutions). “The next booking will be allowed after a 25-day inter-booking period to avoid hoarding, and there is no shortage as claimed by oil companies,” he told the news agency.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.