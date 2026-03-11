Memes galore over Pakistan’s fuel-saving curbs, netizens mock govt: 'Sab band kar diya chacha'

In the wake of the escalating Iran–Israel–US war - which has triggered an oil crisis, the Shehbaz Sharif-led dispensation in Pakistan has rolled out fuel conservation measures ranging from closure of schools to work-from-home guidelines for offices. The measures, announced in a televised address on Monday - have drawn criticism as well as humorous reactions from online users, with some describing them as “Covid-19-like measures”.

“The regional situation and war have affected our hard-earned economic stability, but the government is making every effort to avoid burdening the common man,” Sharif had said in an address to the nation.

Among other restrictions, cabinet members will not draw their salaries for the next two months, and a ban has been imposed on unnecessary official foreign tours. Seminars and conferences will also be held in government buildings instead of hotels.

Social media reacts with memes and criticism Bewildered social media users asked, “Sab band kar diya isne, to baaki bacha kya hai Pakistan?” (“If everything has been shut down, what’s even left in Pakistan?”)

Many internet users also drew parallels with the Covid-19 lockdowns, which began in early 2020 and were imposed to curb the spread of the virus by introducing restrictions that affected nearly every aspect of daily life.

Here’s what others said: A user wrote: “Imagine a beggar nation can’t survive one week into a war happening outside the country. Now imagine a war in their own country.”

Another remarked, “Two weeks of vacation to solve an oil crisis? Someone tell the PM that turning off the school lights won’t refill the tanks.” The comment comes as schools in Pakistan will remain shut for two weeks from Monday.

Another quipped, “Bro, if fuel is the problem, just tell the ministers to walk to the Assembly or use Zoom for speeches. Save the diesel for school vans instead of VIP protocol.”

Another added, “Give me loan, leave me alone.”

One more remarked, “Why such Covid-like measures, bro?”

Another said, “Sab to bandh kar diya, chacha.”

Fuel reserves may last four weeks The government last week said the country - heavily reliant on energy imports from the Gulf - has sufficient petroleum reserves to meet national demand for about four weeks. However, the country’s largest gas distributor has already announced supply cuts to some industrial consumers.