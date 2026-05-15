Memes, jabs erupt on social media after petrol, diesel prices hiked by ₹3: 'Masterstroke or slow poison?'

The Centre’s decision to increase petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre sparked a wave of reactions online on Friday, with memes, jokes, political criticism and inflation concerns flooding social media platforms within hours of the announcement.

The latest hike, which comes after nearly four years without a major retail fuel increase, quickly turned into a trending topic on X as users reacted with sarcasm, frustration and concern over rising living costs.

The fuel price revision also arrives at a time when households are already dealing with higher prices of essential commodities, intensifying concerns around inflation and everyday expenses.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why have petrol and diesel prices increased by ₹3 per litre? ⌵ Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by ₹3 per litre due to a sharp rise in global energy prices following the conflict in West Asia. State-owned oil companies ended a four-year hiatus in rate revisions as operations became financially unsustainable due to rising input costs. 2 What is the impact of the diesel price hike on essential commodities? ⌵ An increase in diesel prices can lead to higher transportation costs for goods, which in turn can affect the prices of groceries, vegetables, milk, and other essential items. This intensifies concerns about inflation and everyday expenses for households. 3 How have social media users reacted to the petrol and diesel price hike? ⌵ Social media users have reacted with a mix of memes, jokes, political criticism, and concerns about rising living costs. Some users have sarcastically called the hike a 'masterstroke,' while others expressed frustration and linked it to broader inflation fears. 4 What other fuel prices have increased besides petrol and diesel? ⌵ Alongside petrol and diesel, CNG prices have also gone up by ₹2 per kg in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally, bulk diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been raised, though specific revised rates were not provided. 5 Why did fuel retailers stop daily price revisions before this hike? ⌵ State-run fuel retailers stopped daily price revisions in April 2022 to shield consumers from soaring global oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They incurred losses during that period and later recouped them when rates fell, but rising global prices due to the West Asia conflict made adjustments necessary.

Opposition Targets Government Over Fuel Price Hike Among the first political leaders to react was Akhilesh Yadav, who shared a political cartoon aimed at the BJP-led Centre.

The cartoon showed the Samajwadi Party chief riding a bicycle — the party’s election symbol — while passing a billboard carrying a message attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that read: “Spend less on petrol: PM.”

Sharing the post on X, Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “Aage badhna hai to cycle hi vikalp hai” (I've said it from the start: there is nothing better than the bicycle!).

Derek O'Brien also criticised the Centre over the hike.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP accused the government of first “looting” people’s votes and “then they kick you where it hurts.”

He further questioned whether BJP governments in states would now reduce VAT on fuel since the party also controls the Centre.

Social Media Responds With Memes And Sarcasm As hashtags linked to petrol and diesel prices began trending, users on X responded with humour, criticism and political commentary.

One user wrote, “The public has long wondered why the price of petrol and diesel hasn't increased. Finally, the Indian government has increased the price of petrol and diesel by RS 3. Can We Call its masterstroke 😜😂”

Another post read: “When You realise Save Petrol Drama Made to Justify Price Hike.”

A third user commented: “This is Modi’s Operandi. Whenever a decision that could anger the public has to be announced, he goes on a foreign tour. People’s anger cools down within a couple of days. And by the time he returns, dhol nagade se swagat, as if nothing ever happened.”

Several users also linked the fuel hike to broader fears about inflation and future price increases.

“So it has started! #Petrol and #Diesel prices hiked by central government. We'll be cooked,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “BREAKING: Petrol and diesel prices increased by ₹3/litre, Modi's masterstroke. So finally, it has begun; it seems like the prices will rise slowly like 'slow poison'. PS: Prepare for the worst-case scenarios.”

CNG Prices Also Increased Alongside petrol and diesel, CNG prices have also gone up in major cities.

In Delhi, CNG prices were increased by ₹2 per kg, taking rates from ₹77.09 per kg to ₹79.09 per kg.

A similar ₹2 hike was implemented in Mumbai earlier, with CNG now costing ₹84 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The revisions come amid volatility in global crude oil and gas markets.

Why Diesel Prices Matter Beyond Fuel Bills

Economists say diesel price hikes often have a wider economic impact because diesel powers much of India’s transport and logistics network.

An increase in diesel prices can raise the cost of transporting goods across the country, eventually affecting the prices of groceries, vegetables, milk and other essentials.

The concern becomes sharper as fuel price hikes arrive alongside increases in the prices of several daily-use items.

Higher fuel costs can also reduce household savings and discretionary spending, potentially affecting consumption and economic activity.

However, reports suggest rising global crude oil and gas prices linked to the ongoing Iran conflict have increased pressure on domestic fuel pricing, making some retail price adjustment difficult to avoid.

PM Modi’s Earlier Appeal To Save Fuel The latest fuel hike comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and work remotely wherever possible in order to reduce India’s foreign exchange outflows.

Also Read | Why petrol and diesel prices were hiked after a 4-year freeze

Backing the appeal, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a 90-day campaign encouraging citizens to adopt fuel-saving lifestyle habits.

The Delhi government also announced two days of work-from-home arrangements for government offices as part of the initiative.