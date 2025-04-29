Memes, jokes and more: Amul gets social media approval for high-protein push: ‘thirst trap – from butter to biceps?’

As Amul forayed into high-protein products, each with at least 10 grams of protein—from Amul Protein Lassi to Amul High Protein Kool Coffee—the brand has received the approval of social media users who graciously used memes, jokes, and outrageous product requests to show their support.

Netizens, thrilled by the Kulfi and protein's collaboration by Amul, praised the brand for making its high-protein range affordable. However, they had some complaints about its availability.

“I couldn't help but wonder... when did Amul go from butter to biceps?” asked a user, adding that the Amul protein kulfi stared at her with its “10 gms of protein thirst trapping me and saying you can have your kulfi and abs too.”

Another user, blown away by Amul's high-protein range, said the brand is single-handedly solving India’s protein-deficiency problem.

“Amul’s protein product lineup is wild. Protein kulfi. Protein shake. Protein lassi. Protein paneer. Protein buttermilk. Amul is single-handedly solving India’s protein-deficiency problem,” the user said.

“Amul single-handedly solving India's lack of protein. ₹50 for 20g of protein is insane pricing,” another user added, highlighting the affordability of its products.

“If Amul does for protein what it did for butter, it could change India's health story,” remarked a user..

However, a user complained: “These high-protein products of Amul are like concept cars. Everyone can see them on social media but no one knows where to buy it.”

“Amul is on a mission but it is a mission to get all these protein products before they are out of stock,” added another user.

Some social media users resorted to memes to share their appreciation:

Netizens also used AI-generated images of all the products they wish Amul would manufacture with protein.

Here are some products social media users wish were real:

Amid all the buzz around Amul's high-protein range, a few social media users decided to check if it was worth the hype. Based on clinical results, they were impressed.

"We lab test Amul's High Protein Milk to verify their claims! And it came out to be true!" a user said, adding that the "Protein Revolution is here!"

India's protein deficiency India is grappling with a significant protein deficiency, as numerous surveys reveal the widespread nature of the issue. The 'Protein Consumption in Diet of Adult Indians: A General Consumer Survey (PRODIGY)' by market research firm IMRB found that 73% of urban Indian diets lack sufficient protein, and 9 out of 10 Indians do not meet the recommended protein intake.