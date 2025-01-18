Fans joke about their anxiety over the Bigg Boss 18 finale, with many sharing sentiments about missing the show and its contestants. The finale will air on January 19, featuring five contestants vying for ₹ 50 lakh.

Bigg Boss 18 will host its grand finale on January 19. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is the Hindi version of Big Brother. The first season came in 2006-07 when Arshad Warsi hosted the show.

As the popular reality show comes to an end this Sunday, social media users have started sharing memes and jokes about it.

We came across a Reddit thread where people wrote about how much they are going to miss the show. However, we failed miserably to figure out how many of them were serious about it. Let's take a look.

Bigg Boss 18 Meme

“I dont even know what will i do after Sunday," wrote one Bigg Boss 18 fan.

“Separation anxiety is kicking in," wrote another.

"I would shift to the other reality show on JioCinema," commented another.

“Now who will remind me to TAKE DEEP BREATHE. MISS YOU GULLU BETE," remarked another while referring to Rajat Dalal.

“For me, Bigg Boss and winters are the perfect combination every year. A great arrangement for three months of entertainment. Sit under a cozy blanket, watch Bigg Boss, sip tea and then have discussions about it!" posted another social media user.

"Now who will remind me to drink water every now and then. MISS YOU ALREADY KV," quipped another user while referring to Karan Veer Mehra.

Bigg Boss 18 finale Five contestants have made it to the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra will have a chance to win ₹50 lakh. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar was the last one to get evicted from the reality show just before the grand finale.

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will be broadcast on Colors TV and Jio Cinema on January 19. The finale episode will start at 9:30 pm and probably run for three hours.