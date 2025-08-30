Men who do household chores are losers: Social media fumes at influencer’s remark, 'Ever seen a king clean his palace?’

A Malaysian influencer has sparked major anger online after calling men who do household work “gay”, “stupid” and “losers”. The man, known as dma_islam with nearly 32,000 Instagram followers, made the remarks on August 26 in a Threads post.

“Change children’s Pampers = GAY,” he wrote.

“Men who do housework are weak. Bro, you’re a man. You’re supposed to be the leader of the house. Why are you doing chores? Have you ever seen a king clean his own palace?” the man, who brands himself as a misogynist, wrote.

Also Read | Punjab state womens commission summons Honey Singh, Karan Aujla for misogynistic lyrics in their recent albums

According to him, a man’s job is “to make money, to conquer the world, to be the best, the strongest, the most respected man – not clean up your kids’ poop”.

He called such men “losers”, “lazy to work hard” and “afraid of their wives”. He also believes a woman who genuinely respects her husband will never ask him to do such things, reported the South China Morning Post.

Netizens strongly condemned his views, calling them outdated and disrespectful. However, This is not the first time he has made such comments, according to the publication.

His past comments include, “Career-minded women are stupid” and “plus-sized people won’t be respected”. Despite heavy backlash, he has neither apologised nor responded to the criticism.

“Traits of a foolish woman: Wants a high dowry, a husband who is a provider with a big salary, likes travelling to fancy places, but doesn’t even want to wash the child’s poop,” the man wrote in one of his social media posts.

Translated from the original Threads post by dma_islam

According to many social media users, he is insulting responsible husbands and spreading outdated beliefs. His repeated statements continue to provoke debate about gender roles.

Social media fumes Many people are urging social media platforms to take stricter action against influencers who normalise such harmful views.

“Try getting married first. Then you’ll know who the real king of the house is,” SCMP quoted one social media user as saying.

“I just finished sweeping the floor, washing dishes, folding clothes, and taking out the trash. So, am I suddenly ‘gay’? My wife works harder than I do, caring for the kids day and night. I believe couples should share household responsibilities,” commented another.

According to one user, people like DMA Islam “mock education, weaponise religion and glorify toxic masculinity”.