‘Mera baap kaun hai’: Omar Abdullah says Gen Z goodwill is at stake, reacts to viral video

Omar Abdullah has reacted to a viral video featuring protesting Gen Z. The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has commented that such ‘threats’ could backfire on the generation.

The viral video shows a female tourist arguing angrily at a checkpoint. The incident occurred at the Minimarg checkpoint in Kargil, Ladakh.

She declared, "We are Gen-Z, and we won't tolerate this nonsense. These people do it with Kashmiris. Now, they are treating tourists the same way.”

Police sources said this happened on 25 July this year, according to The Times of India. The Defence Minister and Army Chief were travelling along the Zojila-Gumri route.

Also Read | PM Modi’s Big Gen Z Outreach During Independence Day Speech

Bad weather forced them to switch from air travel to a helicopter. This caused temporary traffic restrictions across the area.

Tourists faced delays as officials cleared the route for VIP movement. The woman insisted that she and her companions were tourists, not local Kashmiris.

Omar Abdullah shared the video and wrote, “This ‘we are Gen Z’ has become the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai’. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront.”

Social media reactions The original viral video, uploaded on 19 August at 9:10 AM, has garnered over a million views on X. Overall, it has received negative comments on social media.

“She should be arrested for instigating people, obstruction of security forces and endangering the security of the country. Unrestricted access can not be demanded in sensitive border areas,” commented one user.

“Let the tourists die, and the military should not save them if they get into trouble. If found doing any illegal activities in sensitive areas, jail them for a minimum of 15 years,” came a sharp remark.

Another user wrote, “Such nonsense must not be tolerated, especially in sensitive areas where the situation can go out of control quickly. Give more powers to the army to detain anyone making even the slightest of mischief.”

“Being Gen Z doesn't give you the right to intervene in the security matters and question the integrity of the nation's armed forces. The Constitution of India doesn't give you 'Absolute' Fundamental Rights,” came from another.

Many social media users also reacted to Omar Abdullah’s post. The overall mood of the comment section there, however, was different.

“Now, a lot of people are starting to take their own stand, and you guys are starting to threaten them? Everyone involved in the government is a public servant, not some kind of messiah,” commented one user.

“She may be blabbering but is standing on her own. However, ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai’ is more apt for you,” wrote another user.

One user wrote, “She did not start this as a threat. The cockroaches have already done that.”