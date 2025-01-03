‘Mera Bharat Mahan,’ retorted comedian Ankit Grover, who has sparked a fresh debate on the exorbitant price of domestic flight tickets with his claim that a Delhi-Jaisalmer flight costs him ₹31,000. Grover said a flight to Dubai was cheaper.

The London-based comedian said he was trying to book a trip to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary when he realized that the prices had changed significantly over 3-4 days.

Grover shared the incident in a comment on someone's Instagram post. The screenshot of it is now going viral on X.

In the comment, Grover claimed that a Delhi-Jaisalmer flight cost ₹15,000 per head when he first checked and planned the trip. But when, after 3-4 days, he was finally booking the tickets, the price had gone up by over 50%, and the same flight was costing ₹31,000.

Highlighting the stark difference in price in a few days, the comedian said he opted to go to Dubai instead as the flight ticket for it was ₹30,000 only.

“For my parent's 50th wedding anniversary I was booking tickets to Jaisalmer. Delhi to Jaisalmer flight was 15K pp and when I was about to book after a gap of 3-4 days, it shot to 31K pp. I ended up booking Dubai for 30Kpp,” Grover's comment read.

“Who is at loss?" he asked, sarcastically adding, “Mera Bharat Mahan.”

Currently, Indigo's direct flights between Delhi and Jaisalmer for January 10 cost ₹7,000— ₹9,000, according to ticket booking platform MakeMyTrip. These prices were even lower for a February trip.

Here's how netizens reacted: Ankit Grover's comment was widely shared on social media with users claiming that foreign trips are gaining more popularity because of the unfair ticket prices. Some even suggestion regulations such as price capping, saying that local tourism suffers because of it.

“People are exploring the foreign trip because of same price range. Checkout the Goa state in new year, people prefer to go Vietnam or Thailand rather than goa in same price range. This need some serious thinking among autorities,” a user said.

“Yes of course mera Bharat Mahan, there are no regulations on fare charges. The government must intervene in this otherwise local tourism will get hampered,” another added.

“Not just flights, this is true for Stays too. What you get there in 2500 per night will cost you 6-7k in India,” a user highlighted.

“I did a Rajasthan trip covering 6 cities with that much fuel refill in 2 weeks,” a user said suggesting that a road trip to Rajasthan is cheaper.