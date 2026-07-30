‘Mera desh badal raha hai’: School kids protest, demand more teachers; CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shares video | Watch

Abhijeet Dipke has shared a video featuring young students protesting on their school campus. The CJP founder captioned the video, “Mera desh badal raha hai (My country is changing). Salute to these kids! They’re the future!”

In the video, a teenage girl in a school uniform says, “For the past year, we have been making this demand to the government and the education department. This PM Shri has no 2nd-grade teachers. Among the 1st-grade teachers, there are only two, one for History and one for Hindi.”

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“The History teacher is also serving as the principal. Whenever he gets time, he teaches, but he has a lot of official administrative work to handle as well,” she adds.

“Our demand is that the government appoint 1st-grade, 2nd-grade and third-grade teachers, along with L1 and L2 teachers. Until then, the school will remain locked. If no one arrives by 10 AM, we will block the road,” she says next.

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“Dozens of young school children are seen sloganeering, “Na kisise bheekh maang rahe hain, hum humara haq maang rahe hain (We are not begging. We demand our rights)!”

According to some social media users, the school is in the village of Mengalwa in Rajasthan’s Jalore district.

Social Media Reaction One social media user commented, “This point is right, there is unavailability of teachers in schools, their demands are right.”

“Salute you also, bro! You took initiative, and that's why we are seeing the changes in our country. Still, there are a lot of changes that need to be made to make a better future,” posted another user.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke responds to Kangana Ranaut amid war of words

“You gave them the courage to raise their voice, and that's commendable. Now learn from them. Look at how well-behaved, well-spoken, organised, and disciplined they are. They present their demands respectfully instead of ganging up or using protests to push a hidden agenda,” wrote one user.

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“The cultured crowd creates revolution,” came from another user.

At the same time, some users are concerned that students may now protest for unreasonable causes. They may protest if they don’t get admission despite having poor marks and so on.

Teacher shortage in rural India According to a June 2026 report by the Smile Foundation, only 4 out of every 10 students who enter Class 1 in rural India complete Class 12.

Rural India faces a structural teacher shortage, not merely a numbers problem. Over 1 million posts remain vacant nationwide, the report says.

Trained teachers generally prefer urban postings for various reasons. Rural schools often lack housing, transport and basic facilities. Inconsistent transfer policies leave schools unevenly staffed overall.

Many teachers manage Grades 3-5 simultaneously. This multi-grade teaching limits the individual attention children receive. Absenteeism compounds problems, with teachers missing 20-25% of the school year. Consequently, children fall behind and eventually stop attending school.

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Girls face additional barriers beyond basic infrastructure challenges. Social norms, early marriage and safety concerns matter significantly.

Schools lacking separate toilets see higher female dropout rates. Long distances expose girls to serious safety risks.

The report says that families often prioritise sons' education when resources remain limited. Child marriage persists in Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.