Mercury ban in cosmetics: Why it's harmful to your health and where it might be hiding

India plans to ban mercury in cosmetics after a regulatory panel's recommendation. Brands may need to self-declare mercury use, with surprise product checks ahead. 

Anjali Thakur
Published7 Jul 2025, 11:48 AM IST
The Indian government is now considering a ban on mercury-based cosmetics
The Indian government is now considering a ban on mercury-based cosmetics((Representational Image/Pexels))

That skin-lightening cream or anti-ageing serum promising a glow overnight? It might be hiding something dangerous.

The Indian government is now considering a ban on mercury-based cosmetics, following a recommendation by a central drug regulation panel. If implemented, this move would phase out mercury-containing products from the Indian market, including popular makeup, creams and skincare sold online.

Mercury isn’t just bad for your skin, it can harm your brain, nerves, and even your family’s health.

Mercury in makeup: What’s the big deal?

Mercury is sometimes used in skin-lightening creams, anti-wrinkle products, and eye makeup to deliver quick results, according to the FDA. But over time, it can do serious damage.

  • Skin rashes
  • Discolouration
  • Thinning skin
  • Permanent scarring
  • Mood changes, memory issues, and numbness
  • Long-term neurological harm

Worse still? When you use mercury-laced products, your family can be exposed too, through shared towels, bedding, or even just the air.

What the rules say right now

India currently allows:

  • Up to 70 parts per million (ppm) of mercury in eye makeup
  • Just 1 ppm in other cosmetics

But that might soon change. The government is looking to ban anything with more than 1 ppm, bringing India in line with global safety standards under the Minamata Convention, a UN-backed treaty.

What’s changing and what to expect

Cosmetic brands may soon need to self-declare if they use mercury. Surprise lab tests and random product checks are also on the cards.

An official told Mint: “We’re asking companies to share alternatives and will set a hard deadline to phase mercury out.”

So… how can you protect yourself?

Here’s what beauty-conscious shoppers should do:

  • Read the label. If a product doesn’t list ingredients, skip it.
  • Look out for terms like “mercurous chloride,” “calomel,” or “mercuric iodide”, these are mercury.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly if you’ve used anything questionable.
  • Dispose of products safely, not in the regular bin.

Who’s most at risk?

• Pregnant women

• Breastfeeding mothers

• Young children and babies

Mercury can pass through breast milk or affect brain development in kids.

 
