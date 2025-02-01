Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer review: Cringe comedy or joyride? Netizens react to Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film

Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar's much-awaited comedy film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ trailer is finally out, and fans have been going gaga over it.

While Rakul Preet's stunning look and stellar performance in the Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer left some netizens in awe, others said Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film might turn out to be “cringe comedy”.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer reaction “ Yet another cringe comedy," commented one netizen, while reacting to the Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer.

Meanwhile, another netizen added, “The chemistry between Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in the MereHusbandKiBiwiTrailer is next level! Who’s excited for February 2025?”

"Just watched the "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" trailer! Arjun Kapoor is caught between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in this hilarious love triangle. Can't wait for the release on February 21!.#HeroHIL #MereHusbandKiBiwiTrailer," a third perdson shared on X.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer The Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer gives a glimpse of the Arjun Kapoor starrer film, which portrays Ankur's (Arjun Kapoor) journey and the story of his ex-wife Prabhleen (Bhumi Pednekar), who suffers from retrograde amnesia and loses her memory.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi movie Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for his work on comedy films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

In addition to Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet, Mere Husband Ki Biwi film features Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others in key roles. It is set to hit the big screens on February 21, 2025.

Is Arjun Kapoor eyeing marriage? During the Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer launch, Arjun Kapoor spoke about his marriage plans. The actor said, "If there is anything, I will let you all know. Today is about discussing the film and celebrating it. And I have to talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversations and chatter about my personal life whenever I have been comfortable, and when the time is right."