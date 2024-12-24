Merry Christmas 2024: It's Christmas Eve 2024, and the world is alive with celebration. From carols to decorations, the holiday spirit is strong. Here are top 20 wishes to share with your loved ones

Merry Christmas 2024: It's officially Christmas Eve! Just a few more hours till the clock ticks 12 at midnight, and we would be celebrating Merry Christmas 2024.

Carol singing, dazzling lights, beautifully decorated Christmas trees, and festive celebrations are in full swing across the globe. As the holiday spirit fills the air, here is a collection of wishes, WhatsApp gifs, and images to share with family and friends for a joyful Merry Christmas in 2024.

Merry Christmas 2024: Top gifs and wishes to share with friends and family

Merry Christmas! May God richly bless you throughout the year.

Merry Christmas! May God's love be with you.

May the Lord Jesus grant you and all your loved ones peace, joy and goodwill. Happy Christmas 2024

May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives.

Jesus is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas 2024!

The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.

Sending prayers and hearty Christmas greetings to you. May you receive the most special of God's blessings during this Christmas season!

Merry Christmas! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year.

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas.

Wishing you a season full of light and laughter for you and your family.

Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity!

May all that is beautiful, meaningful and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year!

I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always.

Our family wishes you love, joy and peace … today, tomorrow and always.

May your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats and nonstop laughter.

Wishing you a Christmas that's merry and bright!

Wishing you hope, peace and lots of Christmas cookies this holiday season!

Remember, Santa is watching. Everything. Yes, even that. Anyway, Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small.