Messi unfollows Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after heated argument over World Cup loss: Social media claim goes viral

Lionel Messi has unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after the World Cup final loss, claims a viral social media post. The move reportedly followed a heated exchange in the dressing room, according to the claim.

The alleged incident was reported by an X user called Mardiyyah. According to the post, Messi angrily entered the dressing room and accused Fernandez of causing the loss. Enzo received a red card after receiving two yellow cards, and Argentina had to play with 10 players in the final.

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“Lionel Messi has unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after a heated argument between the two Argentines in the dressing room moments after their loss in the World Cup final against Spain, reports say Messi angrily entered the dressing room and accused Fernandez for being their cause for the loss due to his red card toward the end of the game,” says the viral post.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Lionel Messi unfollow Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after the World Cup final? ⌵ Lionel Messi unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram reportedly after a heated argument in the dressing room where he blamed Fernandez for Argentina's loss due to a red card he received during the match. 2 What was Enzo Fernandez's role in Argentina's World Cup final loss? ⌵ Enzo Fernandez played a crucial role in Argentina's midfield throughout the tournament but was sent off with a second yellow card late in the final, leaving Argentina with only ten players at a critical time. 3 How did social media react to Messi's unfollowing of Fernandez? ⌵ Social media responses were divided, with some criticizing Messi for not showing leadership and blaming him for not acknowledging the team's overall performance, while others defended his actions. 4 What incident led to Enzo Fernandez receiving a red card in the World Cup final? ⌵ Enzo Fernandez received a red card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi in the 93rd minute after already being booked, which left Argentina down to ten men during a crucial phase of the match. 5 Did Messi actually unfollow Enzo Fernandez on Instagram according to verified reports? ⌵ Despite viral claims, independent verification found that Lionel Messi was still following Enzo Fernandez on Instagram, debunking the initial social media post.

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The post has garnered over 5,50,000 views and sparked widespread debate. Responses were divided sharply between those defending Messi and those criticising him.

Several users criticised Messi on the matter. One user argued, “Messi calling out his own teammate right after the final? That's not leadership, that's ego. Enzo carried the midfield all tournament—red card or not. Argentina lost because the whole team underperformed, not one player.”

“This Messi got pride. Just because you lost a match doesn’t mean you should do that. He probably should have unfollowed the one that missed their goal chances, too,” one user commented.

Also Read | Messi criticised for ‘baby’-like behaviour during FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Another user wondered, “Why are they allowing this loss to get to their head this badly? It’s just a football match, man! Anyone can lose.”

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The post includes a screenshot of a search result of the people Lionel Messi follows on Instagram. Enzo Fernandez is not there.

LiveMint, however, independently verified the claim and found that Messi was still following Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine Number 24 is one of the 368 people Messi follows on Instagram.

Messi continues to follow Enzo Fernandez

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Enzo Fernandez: Hero turns villain Enzo Fernandez went from being a hero in the semi-final to a villain in the World Cup final against Spain. The midfielder received a second yellow card in the 93rd minute for a reckless challenge.

The Number 24 clashed with Pau Cubarsi, who went flying, leaving referee Slavko Vincic no choice. His first booking had come earlier for reacting to the referee’s decision over a foul.

The challenge itself was not severe, but the timing and context made it indefensible. Cubarsi’s theatrics made it look extremely dangerous.

The Spanish centre-back was aware that Enzo was already on a yellow card. His plan worked perfectly. Fernandez was sent off without consulting the VAR. The red card left Argentina with ten men at the most critical moment possible.

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Argentina lost the final to Spain 0-1. Lionel Messi’s World Cup dreams once again ended in tears.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.