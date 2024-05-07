It's that time of the year again when the world's most elite gather to celebrate fashion's most prestigious event - the Met Gala. This year's Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', pays homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion.

Here are the Indian who attended the Met Gala 2024

1. Alia Bhatt: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance on the green carpet, adding to the allure of the evening. She captivated everyone with her presence, wearing an exquisite floral Sabyasachi saree. This marks her second appearance at the prestigious event, following her memorable Met Gala debut last year in a striking ensemble by Prabal Gurung.

2. Isha Ambani: Isha Ambani caught everyone's attention at the 2024 Met Gala. She chose to wear a couture sari gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra, featuring a stunning long floral train. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her for the event, and on Instagram, she shared images of Isha's Met Gala look, which was clearly inspired by this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code. The intricate hand-embroidered look was crafted at Rahul Mishra's workshops across various Indian villages, providing support to hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers. Isha elevated her gown with a “clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting."

3. Mona Patel: Mona Patel stunned her look with a mechanical dress inspired by butterflies, styled by Law Roach. As Mona walked her dress fluttered from side to side, creating a mesmerizing effect that beautifully captured the theme of 'Time and Nature.' As per media reports, Patel is Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist, originally from Vadodara, had relocated to the US at young age to pursue her entrepreneurial ambitions.

4. Mindy Kaling: Comedian-actress Mindy Kaling showed up for the Met Gala carpet in a gorgeous champagne-coloured architectural gown designed by none other than Gaurav Gupta. She is also a writer and producer. Kaling was born on 24 June 1979 and is a daughter of Indian immigrants. Speaking of Kaling's outfit, Aishwarya had also wore Gaurav's custom-made queen pink sculpted creation on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

View Full Image Mindy Kaling attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by AP)

4. Natasha Poonawalla: Natasha Poonawalla's outfit for the Met Gala 2024 was custom-made from Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection, designed by John Galliano. She wore a white strapless bodycon dress adorned with transparent black ripped chiffon, paired with a fluffy white cap.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!