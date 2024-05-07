Met Gala 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Isha Ambani; Indians who rocked ‘The Garden of Time’ dress code | Check pics here
Met Gala 2024 celebrates 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' with elite attendees embracing delicate fashion pieces.
It's that time of the year again when the world's most elite gather to celebrate fashion's most prestigious event - the Met Gala. This year's Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', pays homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion.