Met Gala 2024: From Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga; these top celebrities didn't show up
Taylor Swift couldn't make it to Met Gala due to her busy schedule with Eras Tour in Europe. Rihanna missed the event because of a sudden illness. Blake Lively chose to skip the event to focus on motherhood.
Several A-listers grabbed attention with their iconic looks and appearance at the Met Gala event on Monday. As celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya continued to remain at the centre of attraction, absence of big names like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, etc disappointed the fans. Take a look at the full list of stars who did not make it to the green carpet this year.