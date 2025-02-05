Met Gala 2025: Theme, dress code, hosts; all you need to know about the fashion event

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated5 Feb 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Cardi B at previous year’s Met Gala. From theme to dress Code, hosts; here’s all you need to know about Met Gala 2025

Met Gala 2025: Around two months are left for the Met Gala 2025, the fashion industry's biggest night, which will return to The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5.

From the theme, to the hosts, and this year's dress code - here's all you need to know about Met Gala 2025.

Met Gala 2025: Date, venue

The Met Gala 2025 would take place on May 5, 2025 at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Met Gala 2025 theme

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the theme of Met Gala 2025 would be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” This year's theme promises a gala that beautifully merges fashion, history, and cultural impact. The exhibit traces the evolution of Black menswear, from 18th-century Europe to its contemporary global influence, drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion, reported Vogue.

Met Gala 2025 dress code

The dress code for the Met Gala 2025 is "Tailored for You," which is aimed at paying homage to the exhibition’s emphasis on menswear and suiting. This theme is set to inspire a showcase of sartorial creativity from this year’s attendees, reported Vogue.

Met Gala 2025 hosts

Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour are all set to co-chair the Met Gala 2025. LeBron James would be serving as the honorary chair.

The Met Gala 2025 will also have a host committee, which includes André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker.

Here's a glimpse at the Met Gala event in 2023:
 

FILE - Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York.
What is Met Gala all about?

The Met Gala is a charity event and fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It traditionally held to coincide with the opening of the institute's annual fashion exhibition. In 2024, the Met Gala generated around $26 million, reported The New York Times.

 

 

5 Feb 2025
