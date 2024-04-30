Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Meta appoints ex-Twitter employee Esther Crawford, who went viral for sleeping in office
BackBack

Meta appoints ex-Twitter employee Esther Crawford, who went viral for sleeping in office

Livemint

Esther Crawford was fired from Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging website.

A picture of Esther Crawford sleeping in the Twitter office went viral on social media.Premium
A picture of Esther Crawford sleeping in the Twitter office went viral on social media.

Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform Twitter, which was later rebranded to X, brought many changes to the microblogging website's users, management, and employees. In some major decisions, Elon Musk fired thousands of employees, including Twitter's product head, Esther Crawford, whose picture of sleeping in the office went viral across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Esther Crawford shared a professional update on Instagram — she has joined Meta as Messenger's Director of Product. She said that no other company has a bigger scale of impact in that space than Meta.

"Some personal news: I've joined the @Messenger team at @Meta as a Director of Product. Messaging has transformed how we connect with friends, family, creators, businesses, and now even AI. Thrilled to work with an incredible team focused on 0-1 initiatives within the app!" Esther Crawford said in a post.

"Although I considered a lot of great options, Meta was my top choice because I am obsessed with how humans connect through technology - and no other company has a bigger scale of impact in that space than Meta, which connects nearly 4B people (half of humanity)," she added.

Impressed by Mark Zuckerberg's vision

While speaking about her reason for joining Meta, Esther Crawford mentioned the vision and intensity of CEO Mark Zuckerberg and how he has made the company more efficient and less bureaucratic in the past year. Esther Crawford said Meta is “impressive on so many levels and I’m stoked to learn from folks who have been here for many years and look forward to bringing my experience and quirky style to the team".

“It’s definitely a special time to be here because the company is in a unique position to create the next gen of social experiences while democratizing free access to AI within the family of apps, and through what developers build on top of Llama 3 (the latest open-source LLM)," she added. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue