Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform Twitter, which was later rebranded to X, brought many changes to the microblogging website's users, management, and employees. In some major decisions, Elon Musk fired thousands of employees, including Twitter's product head, Esther Crawford, whose picture of sleeping in the office went viral across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Esther Crawford shared a professional update on Instagram — she has joined Meta as Messenger's Director of Product. She said that no other company has a bigger scale of impact in that space than Meta.

"Some personal news: I've joined the @Messenger team at @Meta as a Director of Product. Messaging has transformed how we connect with friends, family, creators, businesses, and now even AI. Thrilled to work with an incredible team focused on 0-1 initiatives within the app!" Esther Crawford said in a post.

"Although I considered a lot of great options, Meta was my top choice because I am obsessed with how humans connect through technology - and no other company has a bigger scale of impact in that space than Meta, which connects nearly 4B people (half of humanity)," she added.

Impressed by Mark Zuckerberg's vision While speaking about her reason for joining Meta, Esther Crawford mentioned the vision and intensity of CEO Mark Zuckerberg and how he has made the company more efficient and less bureaucratic in the past year. Esther Crawford said Meta is “impressive on so many levels and I’m stoked to learn from folks who have been here for many years and look forward to bringing my experience and quirky style to the team".

"It's definitely a special time to be here because the company is in a unique position to create the next gen of social experiences while democratizing free access to AI within the family of apps, and through what developers build on top of Llama 3 (the latest open-source LLM)," she added.

