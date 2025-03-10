Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is evidently living it up in the “Sin City” Las Vegas, with a story and carousel post on Instagram showing pictures with wife Priscilla Chan and UFC player Alex Pereira, and even a video of the Facebook founder winning at poker amid others against Australian professional mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter Alex Volkonovski.

The post was simply captioned: “Great night seeing friends and some of my favorite fighters. Can't wait for the rematch (sic)”.

Mark Zuckerberg in Las Vegas: Meets Alex Pereira, Alex Volkonovski Besides his wife, Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram post included pictures with UFC's MMA fighter Alex Pereira, and Australian MMA player Alex Volkonovski. The UFC 313 match between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, California (USA) on March 9.

Hilariously, after Magomed Ankalaev claimed the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Alex Pereira 49-46, 48-47, 48-47, social media users began joking the defending champion was hit by ‘Zuckerberg curse’. Comments under Mark Zuckerberg's photo with Pereira included exclaims such as “Nooooo” and prayers for ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira to “break the curse”.